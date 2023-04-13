Kotek signs Oregon CHIPS Act into law

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Tina Kotek signed Senate Bill 4, the Oregon CHIPS Act, into law Thursday.

According to the governor’s office, SB 4 dedicates $190 million to develop a grant and loan program to support semiconductor businesses looking to expand in Oregon and includes $10 million to help communities prepare land for manufacturing sites and $10 million for a University Innovation Research fund that will help public universities secure federal research grants.

The bill also allows the state to access “significant” federal funding support provided by the August 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, the governor’s office said.

Kotek said Oregon has been at the center of the semiconductor industry for decades.

“This bill is an absolutely essential tool for leading a coordinated effort with the private sector to ensure we can compete for federal funds to expand advanced manufacturing in Oregon,” Kotek said. “We are poised to lay the foundation for the next generation of innovation and production of semiconductors.”

While SB 4 had bipartisan support, several House members were concerned about the broad authority it gives to the governor, according to Representative Anna Scharf (R-Amity). On Thursday, Scharf released a letter signed by 20 bipartisan legislators addressed to Kotek, asking her to consider private, member only golf courses for development before farmland.

“During floor debate, we raised questions about Section 10 of the legislation and the broad authority of its provisions,” they wrote in the letter. “We raised concern that farmland has inadequate protections in the bill – frequently reminding our colleagues that once farmland is paved over, it is lost forever.”

