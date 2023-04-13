Longview bridge closes for emergency repairs, traffic detours to Portland, coast

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:10 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - The State Route 433 Lewis and Clark Bridge which crosses the Columbia River at Longview, Wash., closed Wednesday evening for emergency repairs, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT said maintenance crews were doing preliminary work for a summer finger joint replacement project on Wednesday afternoon when they discovered a “fractured floor beam” requiring immediate repair.

Starting at 6 p.m., the bridge was closed to all but emergency vehicles as crews work “24/7″ to complete the repair, WSDOT said.

During the closure, all traffic crossing the Columbia River will detour to either the Astoria-Megler Bridge at the coast or south to the Interstate 5 Bridge between Portland and Vancouver, Wash.

