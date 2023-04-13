Longview bridge reopens after emergency repairs, WSDOT says

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - The State Route 433 Lewis and Clark Bridge which crosses the Columbia River at Longview was closed Wednesday evening for emergency repairs, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT said maintenance crews were doing preliminary work for a summer finger joint replacement project on Wednesday afternoon when they discovered a “fractured floor beam” requiring immediate repair.

Starting at 6 p.m., the bridge was closed to all but emergency vehicles as crews work “24/7″ to complete the repair, WSDOT said. Shortly before 8 p.m., WSDOT tweeted that the repairs was estimated to take between one and two days.

Just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, WSDOT said the Lewis and Clark Bridge has reopened to all traffic. Crews completed emergency bridge work and all needed inspections.

The Rainier School District is on a two-hour delay Thursday morning. The delay is to give time for any unanticipated delays, and for staff and families to have enough time to get where they need to go.

