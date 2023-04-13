Man released from jail just days before deadly stabbing of Radio Cab driver in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The man accused of stabbing a Radio Cab driver to death in Portland was arrested and released from jail just days before the murder.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Moses Lopez was arrested on April 3 and charged with several counts of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

The sheriff’s office says that under Senate Bill 48, which gives guidance for pretrail release, Lopez’s crimes fell into categories one and two. Those categories say a person should be released with special conditions or on their own recognizance. The sheriff’s office says the crimes did not fall under category three, which would make a person not eligible for release until their arraignment.

The sheriff’s office says Lopez was released on conditions that he would not possess any weapons and would not visit the location he committed the crimes. They also gave him a new court date, which he missed and a felony warrant was issued for his arrest.

Portland police then say on Sunday night, Lopez stabbed and killed 43-year-old Reese McDowell Lawhon near Southeast Washington Street and Southeast Water Avenue.

FOX 12 spoke to Lawhon’s colleagues earlier this week who say he was a local musician and artist, and this is a big loss for the community.

“He was one of those guys that had a heart of gold and loved Portland, loved his job,” said Darin Campbell, Radio Cab Company Media Director.

Campbell also says the city needs to do more to take crime more seriously in Portland. Following the killing, Mayor Ted Wheeler issued a statement saying he was working with community partners to bolster public safety efforts.

Lopez is being held without bail in the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He will be in court next week on April 18.

