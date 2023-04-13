Missing Oregon woman’s remains identified after more than 40 years

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The remains of a woman who went missing in 1976 have finally been identified through the use of advanced DNA profiling.

On August 26, 1976, an elderly woman named Illya Wilkins went missing from “Baunach’s Home for the Aged” along Langensand Road in Sandy. Ms. Wilkins had memory issues at the time she went missing, according to Oregon State Police.

A thorough search was conducted but Wilkins was never found.

Years later, private property owners counting trees outside of Sandy in Clackamas County discovered bones and part of a human skull on August 21, 1981.

An analysis of the remains revealed that they were most likely female and of advanced age.

Illya Wilkins circa 1956. (Oregon State Police)

SEE ALSO: Oregon man Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto I-5

Based on circumstantial evidence, these remains were long assumed to be Wilkins’, but insufficient resources did not allow for deeper investigation at the time, and forensic DNA examination did not yet exist.

Dr. Nici Vance of Oregon State University’s Forensic Anthropology Department re-analyzed the bones in 2010 and sent a sample from the skull to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, which put the unidentified profile into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System - NamUs. The sample was processed, and a forensic DNA profile was created for comparison. Unfortunately, no genetic links to lost people or family reference standards were found in the CODIS database.

The course of the case shifted in July 2022 when an additional bone sample was sent to Othram Inc., a private DNA lab that specializes in advanced forensic DNA testing.

When the results were matched to DNA profiles from various family lineages, it was clear that the remains belonged to Ms. Illya “Ella” Wilkins.

Missing person detectives from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office then contacted Illya Wilkins’ grandchild, who still resides in Oregon, and took a DNA sample for confirmatory testing. The analysis found that the remains of the unnamed female were genetically linked to the grandson of Illya “Ella” Wilkins, born July 30, 1887.

Illya Wilkins with an unnamed child circa 1956 (Oregon State Police)

SEE ALSO: Patient left for hours in hallway of ‘overcrowded’ Hillsboro ER

On April 4, 2023, Oregon Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Sean Hurst formally identified Ms. Ella Wilkins and finally her remains were returned to her remaining family members.

This case exemplifies the strength of advanced DNA technology, according to Oregon State Police.

“This case had been on the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office “pending resolution” list for over 4 decades,” wrote OSP in a statement. “The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office had targeted the case for testing and analysis since 2010. With the power of investigative genetic genealogy, the case was resolved less than one year after innovative DNA testing began.”

“It is our distinct honor to provide the family of Illya “Ella” Wilkins some resolution by returning her to her next of kin. Dignity is recovered when remains are no longer anonymous, and Ella Wilkins is now accounted for. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office will continue our commitment to solve these mystery cases and assist families, no matter how unsolvable they may seem,” said Dr. Nici Vance.

“Hope is why we are here,” he added.

Families of missing people can assist by contributing their DNA profiles to GEDmatch, a safe, open-source website. Family members can submit the DNA data from any completed consumer DNA or genealogical test they have previously done to the GEDMatch website. When users “opt in” to law enforcement searches, the DNA profile becomes a significant tool for connecting unidentified remains and missing persons’ families. For additional information, visit GEDMatch.com and upload your DNA data to begin searching.

Wilkins (OSP)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.