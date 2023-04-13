Portland City Council approves demolition of O’Bryant Square

Portland is fact-tracking the demolition of O'Bryant Square in downtown to pave the way for construction a new park.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:03 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is fact-tracking the demolition of O’Bryant Square in downtown to pave the way for construction a new park.

O’Bryant Square, located at 808 Southwest Harvey Milk Street, used to be a city park above a parking garage. Both the park and garage have been closed since 2018 because of structural damage.

SEE ALSO: Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say

On Wednesday, Portland City Council voted to spend $4.5 million to demolish the old park and garage so a new public space can be built next to the highly anticipated Ritz Carlton Hotel.

The planned revitalization of this part of downtown is what made barbershop owner Jason Townsend open Town Barber PDX at the south end of O’Bryant Square just weeks ago.

“As a kid I played in that park and stuff, so I’m happy to see it come back,” Townsend said. “The Ritz is going to bring in a lot of people, a lot of business, a lot of foot traffic coming by. Hoping for that.”

The contractor in charge of the demolition told FOX 12 they’ll get started as soon as they receive the permits.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gorge Amphitheater
The Gorge reveals summer 2023 concert lineup
Window smashed at downtown Coava Coffee location
Portland coffee shop closes downtown location due to ‘extreme violence’ and ‘crime’
Longview bridge closes for emergency repairs, traffic detours to Portland and coast
Longview bridge reopens after emergency repairs, WSDOT says
Patient left for hours in hallway of ‘overcrowded’ Hillsboro ER, mistakenly sent home with IV
Patient left for hours in hallway of ‘overcrowded’ Hillsboro ER, mistakenly sent home with IV
Hillsboro serial burglar identified, in custody.
Hillsboro serial burglar identified, in custody

Latest News

File: Concert
Concerts and music festivals to see this summer in and around Portland
Portland City Council approves demolition of O'Bryant Square
Police activity near Lents Park
Streets closed in SE Portland after SERT called to possibly armed person
Abandoned duplex damaged by fire
Fire damages abandoned duplex in NE Portland