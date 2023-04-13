Portland City Council approves demolition of O’Bryant Square

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is fact-tracking the demolition of O’Bryant Square in downtown to pave the way for construction a new park.

O’Bryant Square, located at 808 Southwest Harvey Milk Street, used to be a city park above a parking garage. Both the park and garage have been closed since 2018 because of structural damage.

On Wednesday, Portland City Council voted to spend $4.5 million to demolish the old park and garage so a new public space can be built next to the highly anticipated Ritz Carlton Hotel.

The planned revitalization of this part of downtown is what made barbershop owner Jason Townsend open Town Barber PDX at the south end of O’Bryant Square just weeks ago.

“As a kid I played in that park and stuff, so I’m happy to see it come back,” Townsend said. “The Ritz is going to bring in a lot of people, a lot of business, a lot of foot traffic coming by. Hoping for that.”

The contractor in charge of the demolition told FOX 12 they’ll get started as soon as they receive the permits.

