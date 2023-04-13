Shower Chance Today, Mainly Dry Through Saturday

Good morning! It’s a chilly and dry start to our Thursday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Clouds are gradually building in, so don’t expect to see a ton of sunshine today. A few light showers will pass through between the afternoon and evening, but the majority of the day should be calm and dry. Highs will top out in the low to mid 50s.

We’ll maintain mostly dry conditions both Friday and Saturday as weak high pressure builds over the West Coast. Both days should be a touch warmer, with the interior lowlands forecast to reach the upper 50s and low 60s. These will probably be our warmest days of the week as another wet system is expected to arrive Sunday.

Timing has been tricky with the arrival time of Sunday’s rain, but we’re getting a pretty good sense of how the day will play out now. We should be mainly dry to start the day, with the possibility of an isolated shower. Steadier rain will spread inland around midday or early afternoon, with a wet end to the weekend. Temperatures will make a run at 60 degrees, but will probably come up a degree or two shy of that mark.

Here we go again! Sunday will begin a stretch of cooler and wetter days. It looks like a series of Pacific systems will push through between Sunday and midweek, with the potential for even more rain / mountain snow late in the week. Expect high temperatures to dip into the low to mid 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Considering our air won’t be quite as cold as earlier this week, our snow level should range between about 2,000-3,500 feet.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.