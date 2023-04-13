Streets closed in SE Portland after SERT called to possibly armed person

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Streets in the Lents neighborhood are closed after police responded to a report of person possibly armed with a gun.

At about 9:14 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Steele Street after a city worker reported they were threatened by a person who had appeared to be armed with a handgun. Officers tried to get the suspect to surrender but weren’t successful.

The Special Emergency Reaction Team and a Crisis Negotiation Team has responded to the scene. Police said they are communicating with the suspect

Southeast 92nd Avenue will be closed from Southeast Steele Street to Southeast Raymond Street while the investigation is ongoing. According to police, the scene is contained and there is no threat to the community.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

