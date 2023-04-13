Threat at Vancouver middle school ‘unfounded’

Jason Lee Middle School.
Jason Lee Middle School.(Google Street View)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says threats made toward a middle school Wednesday are now being considered unfounded.

Deputies said a parent of a student at Jason Lee Middle School received a text around 10:40 a.m. from their child. Their child reported overhearing a classmate make a threat of violence to another student.

SEE ALSO: PSU rearming campus police after committing to unarmed patrols

According to CCSO, school administrators were immediately notified of the situation and the student who allegedly made the threat was isolated and fully cooperated with deputies.

Officials reported there was no immediate threat and it was “highly unlikely” the student who was overheard making the threat had any means to carry it out.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Kathleen Thomas (right) is facing several charges including rape after she disappeared...
Woman faces rape charges involving Albany teen
Gorge Amphitheater
The Gorge reveals summer 2023 concert lineup
Window smashed at downtown Coava Coffee location
Portland coffee shop closes downtown location due to ‘extreme violence’ and ‘crime’
Hillsboro serial burglar identified, in custody.
Hillsboro serial burglar identified, in custody
Police investigating shooting in Salem
Trooper responding to parked Salem semi finds driver at gunpoint

Latest News

Legacy Health to reopen Gresham birthing center in 90 days
Legacy Health to reopen Gresham birthing center in 90 days
Legacy Health to reopen Gresham birthing center in 90 days
Longview bridge closes for emergency repairs, traffic detours to Portland and coast
Longview bridge closes for emergency repairs, traffic detours to Portland, coast
Historic spar tree removed from Camp 18 restaurant.
Historic spar tree removed from Camp 18 restaurant
Historic spar tree removed from Camp 18 restaurant