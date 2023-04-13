Threat at Vancouver middle school ‘unfounded’

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says threats made toward a middle school Wednesday are now being considered unfounded.

Deputies said a parent of a student at Jason Lee Middle School received a text around 10:40 a.m. from their child. Their child reported overhearing a classmate make a threat of violence to another student.

According to CCSO, school administrators were immediately notified of the situation and the student who allegedly made the threat was isolated and fully cooperated with deputies.

Officials reported there was no immediate threat and it was “highly unlikely” the student who was overheard making the threat had any means to carry it out.

