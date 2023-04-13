Truck stolen with dog inside in The Dalles

Ida and the 1991 Toyota pickup truck that were stolen Wednesday afternoon.
Ida and the 1991 Toyota pickup truck that were stolen Wednesday afternoon.(Jean Dittmann Corbin)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE DALLES, Ore. (KPTV) - A couple from The Dalles is asking for the public’s help after their dog and pickup truck were stolen on Wednesday.

Jean Dittmann Corbin says her husband’s 1991 silver Toyota pickup with a lumbar rack was stolen around 1 p.m. on Wednesday from the parking lot of the Home Depot in The Dalles.

The couple’s dog, Ida, was inside the pickup at the time. Ida is a brown German shorthaired pointer. Dittman Corbin says there was also a gun inside the truck.

The pickup truck was seen heading west on Interstate 84, and Dittman Corbin says her husband spent all day Wednesday looking for the vehicle.

SEE ALSO: Barn destroyed by fire in Washington County, no animals hurt

The Dalles Police Department and Oregon State Police have been notified of the theft.

Police are asking anyone who sees the stolen pickup truck to call 911. Anyone who sees Ida is being asked to call the non-emergency line.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gorge Amphitheater
The Gorge reveals summer 2023 concert lineup
Window smashed at downtown Coava Coffee location
Portland coffee shop closes downtown location due to ‘extreme violence’ and ‘crime’
Longview bridge closes for emergency repairs, traffic detours to Portland and coast
Longview bridge reopens after emergency repairs, WSDOT says
Patient left for hours in hallway of ‘overcrowded’ Hillsboro ER, mistakenly sent home with IV
Patient left for hours in hallway of ‘overcrowded’ Hillsboro ER, mistakenly sent home with IV
Hillsboro serial burglar identified, in custody.
Hillsboro serial burglar identified, in custody

Latest News

Moses Lopez in court
Man released from jail just days before deadly stabbing of Radio Cab driver in Portland
Man released from jail just days before deadly stabbing of Radio Cab driver in Portland
FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. An Oregon court...
Charged debate on Oregon gun bills reflects national divide
City of Tigard, food cart entrepreneurs prepare for opening of Universal Plaza