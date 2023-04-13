Truck stolen with dog inside in The Dalles

THE DALLES, Ore. (KPTV) - A couple from The Dalles is asking for the public’s help after their dog and pickup truck were stolen on Wednesday.

Jean Dittmann Corbin says her husband’s 1991 silver Toyota pickup with a lumbar rack was stolen around 1 p.m. on Wednesday from the parking lot of the Home Depot in The Dalles.

The couple’s dog, Ida, was inside the pickup at the time. Ida is a brown German shorthaired pointer. Dittman Corbin says there was also a gun inside the truck.

The pickup truck was seen heading west on Interstate 84, and Dittman Corbin says her husband spent all day Wednesday looking for the vehicle.

SEE ALSO: Barn destroyed by fire in Washington County, no animals hurt

The Dalles Police Department and Oregon State Police have been notified of the theft.

Police are asking anyone who sees the stolen pickup truck to call 911. Anyone who sees Ida is being asked to call the non-emergency line.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.