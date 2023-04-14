5,000 fentanyl pills, 2lbs. meth found in La Center home raid: Deputies.

LA CENTER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department says 11 unlawfully possessed guns and a large amount of drugs have been seized from a home in La Center.

Officers and deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the La Center home Friday morning following an investigation into firearms trafficking and controlled substance distribution.

During the search, law enforcement reported recovering one stolen rifle, two sawed-off shotguns, one sawed-off rifle, over two pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 5,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, crack cocaine, body armor and documents related to fraud.

SEE ALSO: New video shows second escape at Washington County Courthouse

Noah Sandoval, 41, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail for the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm x11

Possession of a Stolen Firearm x1

Possession of a short-barreled shotguns/rifle x3

Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent x3 (fentanyl / meth / cocaine)

Manufacturing a Controlled Substance (crack cocaine)

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.