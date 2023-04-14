5,000 fentanyl pills, 2lbs. meth found in La Center home raid: Deputies

5,000 fentanyl pills, 2lbs. meth found in La Center home raid: Deputies.
5,000 fentanyl pills, 2lbs. meth found in La Center home raid: Deputies.(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CENTER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department says 11 unlawfully possessed guns and a large amount of drugs have been seized from a home in La Center.

Officers and deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the La Center home Friday morning following an investigation into firearms trafficking and controlled substance distribution.

During the search, law enforcement reported recovering one stolen rifle, two sawed-off shotguns, one sawed-off rifle, over two pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 5,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, crack cocaine, body armor and documents related to fraud.

SEE ALSO: New video shows second escape at Washington County Courthouse

Noah Sandoval, 41, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail for the following charges:

  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm x11
  • Possession of a Stolen Firearm x1
  • Possession of a short-barreled shotguns/rifle x3
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent x3 (fentanyl / meth / cocaine)
  • Manufacturing a Controlled Substance (crack cocaine)

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gorge Amphitheater
The Gorge reveals summer 2023 concert lineup
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
CITY WORKER THREAT SERT
Suspect identified from standoff during homeless sweep in SE Portland
Moses Lopez in court
Man released from jail just days before deadly stabbing of Radio Cab driver in Portland
Illya Wilkins and an unnamed child circa 1956.
Missing Oregon woman’s remains identified after more than 40 years

Latest News

Monroe man found with stolen tiny house during arrest for other charges, sheriff says
Monroe man found with stolen tiny house during arrest for other charges, sheriff says
File photo.
Sherwood man throws Molotov cocktail in neighbor’s garage: Police
Robin Hethorn is charged with the Nov. 9, 2022 murder of Theresa Hethorn in her Monmouth home.
Monmouth man indicted for murder of 62-year-old mother
Connie Campagna-Martinez.
Victim ID’d in deadly Lents shooting; 17-year-old in custody