Beautiful Day Ahead!

Good morning! It’s another cool & dry start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. We had a bit more cloud cover overnight, so temperatures aren’t quite as cold as yesterday morning. Today will be the nicest day off the week, with mostly sunny skies & high temperatures around 60 degrees. Saturday doesn’t look too bad either! We’ll see a lot more cloud cover, but mainly dry conditions. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the showers should focus along the coast & the Coast Range. Take advantage of the next couple of days, because our weather will go south again Sunday.

The arrival time of rain keeps getting pushed up on Sunday. Over the past few days, computer models were depicting a drier morning, followed by a wet afternoon. The latest guidance is telling me showers will push in between the nighttime & morning, with steadier rain spreading inland by mid to late morning. The rest of the day looks like it’ll be a wet one. High temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 50s.

Another Pacific system will move in on Monday, keeping pretty steady rain around (along with mountain snow). Tuesday through Wednesday will feature frequent showers, eventually tapering off on Thursday. Temperatures will be quite steady between Sunday and Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 50s, and overnight lows in the upper 30s & low 40s. This will keep our snow level confined to about 2,000-3,000 feet.

Soak in the sunshine today, because we’ll be hard-pressed to find a sunny day next week.

Have a great weekend!

