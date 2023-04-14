Beautiful Day Ahead!

Rain Returning Sunday
4/14/2023
4/14/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning! It’s another cool & dry start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. We had a bit more cloud cover overnight, so temperatures aren’t quite as cold as yesterday morning. Today will be the nicest day off the week, with mostly sunny skies & high temperatures around 60 degrees. Saturday doesn’t look too bad either! We’ll see a lot more cloud cover, but mainly dry conditions. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the showers should focus along the coast & the Coast Range. Take advantage of the next couple of days, because our weather will go south again Sunday.

The arrival time of rain keeps getting pushed up on Sunday. Over the past few days, computer models were depicting a drier morning, followed by a wet afternoon. The latest guidance is telling me showers will push in between the nighttime & morning, with steadier rain spreading inland by mid to late morning. The rest of the day looks like it’ll be a wet one. High temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 50s.

Another Pacific system will move in on Monday, keeping pretty steady rain around (along with mountain snow). Tuesday through Wednesday will feature frequent showers, eventually tapering off on Thursday. Temperatures will be quite steady between Sunday and Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 50s, and overnight lows in the upper 30s & low 40s. This will keep our snow level confined to about 2,000-3,000 feet.

Soak in the sunshine today, because we’ll be hard-pressed to find a sunny day next week.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
Gorge Amphitheater
The Gorge reveals summer 2023 concert lineup
CITY WORKER THREAT SERT
Suspect identified from standoff during homeless sweep in SE Portland
Moses Lopez in court
Man released from jail just days before deadly stabbing of Radio Cab driver in Portland
Patient left for hours in hallway of ‘overcrowded’ Hillsboro ER, mistakenly sent home with IV
Patient left for hours in hallway of ‘overcrowded’ Hillsboro ER, mistakenly sent home with IV

Latest News

First Alert Thursday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (4/13)
First Alert Thursday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (4/13)
7 day
Drier and warmer next couple of days
First Alert Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (4/13)
4/13/2023
Shower Chance Today, Mainly Dry Through Saturday