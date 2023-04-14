Dry and mild Saturday, then a chilly and soaking wet day Sunday

It’s sunny this afternoon! What a nice spring day after all the rain and chilly temperatures so far this month. We are topping out around 60 this afternoon which is normal for mid-April. There were spots of frost in the outlying areas this morning, but tomorrow will be warmer with no frosty areas.

This weekend’s forecast is straightforward; one dry day and one cool/wet/breezy day. Tomorrow will be dry, but cloudier than today as a Pacific weather system sits just offshore. Then that system moves inland for a soaking wet Sunday. Rain arrives right around 8-10am Sunday morning, then continues most of the day. Showers may taper off a little toward sunset Sunday.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

A cold airmass follows Sunday’s cold front and that gives us 3 days of cool/showery weather Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures stay well below normal with mountain snow and high temperatures in the valleys only around 50 degrees or so each afternoon. Of course, a few hail or thundershowers may pop up from time to time in this chilly airmass as well.

There are hints we get another break from the rain next Friday, but that’s still a week away!

