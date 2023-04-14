Funding approved for 13 additional Portland Fire & Rescue positions

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:37 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There could soon be some relief to the long hours of overtime Portland firefighters have been dealing with.

The Portland City Council has approved funding for 13 additional firefighter positions for Portland Fire & Rescue.

City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez tweeted about the decision, saying the move will be critical to stabilizing the fire department’s staffing.

The funds will also limit how much overtime firefighters are forced to work.

“They have stretched Portland Fire so thin that there’s nothing left to give,” said Isaac McLennan, the President of Portland Fire Fighters’ Association. “It’s dangerous. It’s a hard job. A job where you have to work 24 hours a day, and obviously now you’re working 90 some hours a week. It’s not sustainable.”

McLennan also responded to Commissioner Gonzalez to thank him for his leadership, saying in part, “These 13 additional firefighters will have a dramatic impact on forced mandatory overtime.”

Training for new firefighters could take up to a year, so those new recruits won’t be ready to fight fires until at least next year.

