On the Go with Ayo at Portland Lindy Exchange

The Portland Lindy Exchange is back after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:04 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Lindy Exchange is back after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Portland Lindy Exchange is an annual dance exchange celebrating the vintage swing music and dances of the 20′s to 50′s. Those dances include the Charleston, Lindy Hop, Balboa, and Collegiate Shag.

The Portland Lindy Exchange was first hosted in 1999.

For more details about the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gorge Amphitheater
The Gorge reveals summer 2023 concert lineup
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
CITY WORKER THREAT SERT
Suspect identified from standoff during homeless sweep in SE Portland
Moses Lopez in court
Man released from jail just days before deadly stabbing of Radio Cab driver in Portland
Illya Wilkins and an unnamed child circa 1956.
Missing Oregon woman’s remains identified after more than 40 years

Latest News

On the Go with Ayo at Portland Lindy Exchange
Shoe Mill: Django & Juliette
Shoe Mill: Django & Juliette
Shoe Mill: Django & Juliette
Shoe Mill: Django & Juliette
On the Go with Ayo at Newberg Camellia Festival
On the Go with Ayo at Newberg Camellia Festival