On the Go with Ayo at Portland Lindy Exchange

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Lindy Exchange is back after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Portland Lindy Exchange is an annual dance exchange celebrating the vintage swing music and dances of the 20′s to 50′s. Those dances include the Charleston, Lindy Hop, Balboa, and Collegiate Shag.

The Portland Lindy Exchange was first hosted in 1999.

