Gun rights group achieves first step to Oregon ballot measure

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A gun rights group working to get a statewide measure on the 2024 ballot submitted a required initial 1,000 signatures to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office on Wednesday,

The group, “Constitutional Carry for Oregon,” hopes to legalize carrying a concealed firearm without a permit in the state.

Currently 26 states allow permitless or unlimited concealed carry, including most recently Florida and Alabama.

After the office validates the signatures, the attorney general’s office will generate a ballot title. Then, sporters of the measure would then need to gather more than 160,000 additional signatures for the initiative to appear on the 2024 ballot.

The group has until July of 2024 to submit those signatures.

