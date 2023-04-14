Investigation underway after body found inside burned vehicle in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found inside a burned vehicle in the Randle area on Thursday, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 12 p.m., deputies responded to a spur road, about three miles off of Forest Road 25 after a driver sent to impound a burned abandoned vehicle reported it appeared there were human remains inside of it.

Deputies arrived and confirmed a body was inside the burned vehicle.

The Lewis County Coroner’s Officer will determined the cause and manner of death, as well as attempt to identify the body.

SEE ALSO: Missing Oregon woman’s remains identified after more than 40 years

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office said no additional details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286, or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.