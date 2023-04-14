Man in custody after altercation leads to lockdown at Marrion Elementary School.

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A man is in police custody after he refused to leave the Marrion Elementary School campus according to Evergreen Public Schools, which led to a lockdown. Vancouver Police confirm a man was detained after an altercation with a faculty member.

“Our teacher was saying it’s a nice day outside,” said 11-year-old Jaylen Taylor, a student at Marrion Elementary. “He wanted us to go outside and read. We were out there for 5 to 10 minutes and a teenager, I’m not sure how old, came to the park during school hours. I’m not sure if you are allowed to do that.”

Taylor says the teen was going to play basketball and brought a speaker.

“It was inappropriate music and so my teacher went over there and said ‘Hey, can you turn that off? It’s during school hours and you are not supposed to be here,’” said Taylor. “I couldn’t really hear what he said exactly, but as soon as my teacher walked away he turned back on the music and flipped him off. My teacher got in his face and tried to take his speaker. He took the speaker and my teacher started to walk away and the kid hit my teacher two times in the face.”

SEE ALSO: Missing Oregon woman’s remains identified after more than 40 years

Taylor says another staff member at the school heard the commotion and came outside.

“As soon as I saw that happen, I saw a lady, a teacher, I’m not sure what her name is, she was holding open the door saying, ‘What’s happening out here?’ because she heard all the screaming,” said Taylor. “I said my teacher got punched so I ran up the stairs and ran straight to my classroom. The teacher came in, I don’t know her name, she came in and had us the whole time when we were in lockdown. We were kind of scared. We didn’t know what was going to happen to him.”

Vancouver Police came to the school and a message was sent out to parents and guardians.

“The whole parking lot was packed because of the message sent to our parents of a suspicious teenager activities and my mom thought it might be a school shooting so she ran over here,” said Taylor. “Me and my friend counted up to seven cop cars. My mom came, I called her while we were in lockdown and she came over there where the sidewalk is and she saw the police people hop out with loaded rifles. I’m just happy everyone is safe.”

Vancouver Police confirm a man was taken into custody and the faculty member wasn’t seriously injured in the altercation. Officers remained on scene for a while following the lockdown, conducting interviews and sending a drone over the school.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.