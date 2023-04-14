Monmouth man indicted for murder of 62-year-old mother

Robin Hethorn is charged with the Nov. 9, 2022 murder of Theresa Hethorn in her Monmouth home.
Robin Hethorn is charged with the Nov. 9, 2022 murder of Theresa Hethorn in her Monmouth home.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:38 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONMOUTH Ore. (KPTV) - A 30-year-old Monmouth man was indicted by a Polk County Grand Jury for the November murder of his 62-year-old mother and was arraigned Friday, according to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

Robin Hethorn is charged with the Nov. 9, 2022 murder of Theresa Hethorn in her Monmouth home.

Police said they had responded at about 4:30 p.m. that day to a welfare check at Theresa Hethorn’s home on Yellowstone Drive South. They said at the time that they found her dead inside and they were investigating the death as “suspicious.”

Robin Hethorn’s charges include second-degree murder, robbery, theft, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and ID theft. He has pleaded ‘not guilty.’

His next court appearance is scheduled for the morning of April 24.

