Monroe man found with stolen tiny house during arrest for other charges, sheriff says

BENTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Monroe man was arrested Thursday after police say they found him with a stolen tiny home during an unrelated arrest last month, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 21, deputies were investigating an unrelated incident in the 25000 block of Foxview Lane and arrested 21-year-old Bo Dale Monroe on five criminal charges, including theft.

During the arrest, they noticed a tiny house that looked similar to one reported stolen from the area of Junction City, police said.

Police said the Junction City Police Department confirmed that a 1979 Corsair Trailer Coach travel trailer, converted into a two-story tiny house, had been stolen in January and sent photos of the house to Benton County deputies.

After detectives determined the house was a match, deputies returned to the Foxview Lane property Thursday morning with a warrant to seize the tiny home and rearrest Bo Monroe.

Along with the tiny house, police said they found and seized two firearms, as Bo Monroe also had an active restraining order out against him, and it is illegal to possess a firearm in such a case.

Police said Hull Oaks Lumber Company in Monroe also reported they had surveillance of Bo Monroe siphoning $1,432 worth of diesel fuel from mill equipment over three separate occasions.

Bo Monroe was lodged at the Benton County Jail, where his charges now include failing to appear twice, aggravated theft, violation of a restraining order, unlawful use of a vehicle and theft.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing to investigate Bo Monroe, and asked anyone with more information about him or his associates to call their tip line at 541-753-8477.

