New video shows second escape at Washington County Courthouse

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - For the second time in the past three months, someone facing charges ran from the Washington County Courthouse.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Jamie Regalado-Pina was in court for a parole violation hearing on Monday but was not in custody. They say the judge noticed he was under the influence and ordered deputies to arrest him.

Surveillance video shows Regalado-Pina then calmy open a door and walk out of the courtroom. People then turn and start to follow when he makes a run for it. Once outside, the sheriff’s office says Regalado-Pina ran into a stopped car and suffered some minor injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and later booked into jail.

Regalado-Pina is not facing any additional charges stemming from when he ran from the courthouse.

A similar incident happened about two months ago when 28-year-old Edi Villalobos, who is charged with stabbing a man to death, ran out of the same courthouse.

Villalobos ran during a court hearing on Feb. 27. He was on the run for several hours before deputies found him hiding in an apartment and brought him back to jail.

The sheriff’s office wants to point out the two situations are different: Regalado-Pina was not in custody, while Villalobos was. They said if an adult in a courtroom is not in custody, a deputy is usually not present. That’s because there’s not enough staff for it.

The sheriff’s office says court staff and its court security unit leadership team are now talking about any changes they may need to make when a person, who is not in custody, is ordered to be taken into custody during a court hearing.

