Oregon minimum wage raising July 1

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:03 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon’s minimum wage will be increasing July 1, according to the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. The standard minimum wage will go up from $13.50 to $14.20.

Oregon law requires adjustments to the minimum wage to be calculated before April 30 of each year, according to state officials. Any changes to minimum wage is then decided by increases to the U.S. City Average Consumer Price Index, otherwise known as the “CPI,” for All Urban Consumers for All Items from March of the previous year to the following March.

Increases in minimum wage follow a 5% CPI increase.

Wage increases are as follows:

· Standard Minimum Wage: $14.20 per hour

· Portland Metro Minimum Wage: $15.45 per hour

· Non-Urban Minimum Wage: $13.20 per hour

Portland’s minimum wage remains $1.25 more than the standard, with non-urban minimum wage $1 less than the standard.

