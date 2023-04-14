Oregon Zoo welcomes fluffy Humboldt penguin chick

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A new penguin chick has joined the Oregon Zoo’s Humboldt penguin colony.

The fuzzy gray Humboldt penguin emerged from her egg on March 29, the zoo says. The egg was produced by Mojito and Bonita but will be raised by foster parents Blue and Esquela.

“The hatching was right on time,” said Travis Koons, who oversees the zoo’s bird population. “The chick seems to be healthy and active, and foster parents Blue and Esquela are taking great care of her. They’re our top penguin parents, and we placed the chick with them so she’d have the best chance of success.”

The chick is the first Humboldt penguin to hatch at the Oregon Zoo since 2020, and the 192nd since the zoo began breeding the threatened species in the 1980s.

The zoo says once she is waddling and swimming on her own, she will begin to explore the terrain of the Penguinarium. Until then, the chick will stay cozy inside her nest box.

