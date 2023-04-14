PPS: Data reveals concerning results in disciplinary equity and hate speech incidents

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New data is revealing some concerning results regarding disciplinary action within Portland Public Schools.

School leaders said the research shows students of color are disproportionately impacted and they’re also seeing an uptick in hate speech.

The discussion at the Prophet Center centered around how to create an environment of belonging to transform culture within the district.

Students and staff reflected Thursday night on their observations of how conflict is dealt with on Portland Public Schools campuses.

“Students don’t trust teachers as much as they should, but I also think that sometimes they don’t want to betray people that they know,” Rudy Duncan, a 6th-grade student, said.

“It gets talked about for maybe a day then it gets forgotten about,” June Healy, an 11th-grade student, said.

The PPS Racial Equity & Social Justice Community Advisory Committee had its third meeting. The focus was how to address the lack of discipline equity.

SEE ALSO: Missing Oregon woman’s remains identified after more than 40 years

“PPS data is mirroring our national trends. In that, our black students are 3.5 times disproportionate in receiving referrals and exclusionary discipline,” Chandra Cooper, Senior Director MTSS, said.

As well as addressing the increase in reported hate speech incidents.

“In 2020-2021, we were completely remote, we only had seven. And our first full year back in person as of, we had 32 incidents reported,” Will Fernandez, RESJ, said.

RESJ CAC advises the school board and superintendent about the educational equity impacts.

Staff members said they’d like to see sustainable solutions.

“I think trust. Trust is big too. As we talk about all of these things throughout the district I think we have to make sure we make this a culture thing and not something that’s going to be here for five years and disappear,” Jamartae (Martae) Brown, Staff - Restorative Justice Coordinator, Beaumont MS, said.

And students said this discussion has made them hopeful for the future.

“This is a great start. I think we can do better, and we are going to do better,” Duncan said.

The committee said their next public meeting will be on June 28.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.