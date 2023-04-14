Rare wolverine spotted again in Oregon, ODFW confirms

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:03 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CENTRAL CASCADES (KPTV) - Another wolverine sighting has been confirmed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The new sighting follows multiple appearances of the elusive carnivore in the Portland metro area in late March.

An April 6 video released by the ODFW shows a wolverine crossing Hwy 20, just east of Santiam Pass. Crews with ODFW Deschutes District were then able to confirm tracks left behind matched a wolverine.

The first sightings of a wolverine in the region came when two fishermen on the Columbia River reported a wolverine on the bank of McGuire Island on March 20.

Over the following days, more wolverine sightings came in Damascus, Oregon City and Colton.

The ODFW says based on the trajectory of travel, it’s possible this is another sighting of the same wolverine, however, they can’t confirm it at this time.

