Sherwood man throws Molotov cocktail in neighbor’s garage: Police

File photo.
File photo.(Arizona's Family)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – The Sherwood Police Department says a man has been taken into custody after throwing a Molotov cocktail into his neighbor’s garage.

Officers say on April 3, police responded to the 2300 block of SW Brittany Lane in Sherwood. The homeowner told police someone threw a lit mason jar filled with a flammable liquid through his garage window. The homeowner was able to extinguish the fire before anything spread, police reported.

An investigation revealed the suspect was the homeowner’s neighbor, 63-year-old David Austin. Police recovered “several” mason jars and flammable liquids inside his garage.

Austin was charged for the following:

  • Attempted Arson in the First Degree – Two Counts
  • Burglary in the First Degree
  • Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

No further information is available at this time.

