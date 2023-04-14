Sherwood man throws Molotov cocktail in neighbor’s garage: Police

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – The Sherwood Police Department says a man has been taken into custody after throwing a Molotov cocktail into his neighbor’s garage.

Officers say on April 3, police responded to the 2300 block of SW Brittany Lane in Sherwood. The homeowner told police someone threw a lit mason jar filled with a flammable liquid through his garage window. The homeowner was able to extinguish the fire before anything spread, police reported.

An investigation revealed the suspect was the homeowner’s neighbor, 63-year-old David Austin. Police recovered “several” mason jars and flammable liquids inside his garage.

Austin was charged for the following:

Attempted Arson in the First Degree – Two Counts

Burglary in the First Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

No further information is available at this time.

