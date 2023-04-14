Suspect arrested for deadly Aloha hit-and-run; more victims possible.

ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a driver has been arrested for the hit-and-run death of an 85-year-old man.

Deputies responded to a separate call near SW Kinnaman Road and SW 188th Avenue Thursday night. Around 9:20 p.m., as deputies were about to leave the previous call, they reported hearing a loud thud in the road nearby. When they arrived, they found an elderly man lying in the ditch and witnessed a car speeding away.

Despite attempting medical attention, the man, identified as 85-year-old James Jungkeun Park, died at the scene. Deputies later learned Park was visiting a family member and was walking back to his nearby home when he was struck.

85-year-old James Jungkeun Park. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

The WCSO says while deputies were attempting to perform life-saving measures on Park, other deputies began searching for the car. Through security camera footage and witness information, law enforcement soon located the car a few blocks away.

55-year-old Anthony Castro Tenorio was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter in the second degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substances), and felony hit and run. Tenorio’s car was seized as evidence.

Investigators say while examining the car, they found a separate person may also have been hit, likely with long blonde hair. Tenorio’s car is charcoal gray 2005 Ford Explorer with Oregon plate “519 CRU.”

WCSO has not been able to connect the evidence with open cases and asks anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.

