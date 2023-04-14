Two directors of Washington County programs arrested in child predator sting

Men arrested during child predator sting
Men arrested during child predator sting(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Six men, including two directors of local community programs, were arrested this week as part of a child predator sting, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said investigators conducted a child predator sting on Thursday by posing as underage kids on multiple dating apps, social media sites, and other online platforms.

SEE ALSO: New video shows second escape at Washington County Courthouse

Several people reached out to the profiles and agreed to meet a person they believed to be a child for sex. The sheriff’s office said those people were arrested when they arrived at the set up location.

Six men were arrested for luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child. The sheriff’s office identified them as:

  • Sean Baba, 29, of Portland
  • Henry Banegas Interiano, 26, of Portland
  • Ethan Caddy, 19, of Vancouver
  • Te’Vari Jenkins, 26, of Gresham
  • Sincere Peoples, 21, of Beaverton
  • Jackson T. West, 27, of Portland

The sheriff’s office said Baba was working as the Director of Music Ministry at St. Pius X Church and School in the Cedar Mill community. The church and school were notified of his arrest and have fully cooperated with the investigation.

Jenkins was working as a Director of Child Development Programs for the Club K program in the Tigard area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives are concerned there may be more victims of the six men arrested. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gorge Amphitheater
The Gorge reveals summer 2023 concert lineup
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
CITY WORKER THREAT SERT
Suspect identified from standoff during homeless sweep in SE Portland
Moses Lopez in court
Man released from jail just days before deadly stabbing of Radio Cab driver in Portland
Illya Wilkins and an unnamed child circa 1956.
Missing Oregon woman’s remains identified after more than 40 years

Latest News

Police Lights
Investigation underway after body found inside burned vehicle in Lewis County
Funding approved for 13 additional Portland Fire & Rescue positions
New video shows second escape at Washington County Courthouse
Wanted Vancouver man arrested after box truck chase that crossed state lines