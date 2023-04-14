Two directors of Washington County programs arrested in child predator sting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Six men, including two directors of local community programs, were arrested this week as part of a child predator sting, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said investigators conducted a child predator sting on Thursday by posing as underage kids on multiple dating apps, social media sites, and other online platforms.

Several people reached out to the profiles and agreed to meet a person they believed to be a child for sex. The sheriff’s office said those people were arrested when they arrived at the set up location.

Six men were arrested for luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child. The sheriff’s office identified them as:

Sean Baba, 29, of Portland

Henry Banegas Interiano, 26, of Portland

Ethan Caddy, 19, of Vancouver

Te’Vari Jenkins, 26, of Gresham

Sincere Peoples, 21, of Beaverton

Jackson T. West, 27, of Portland

The sheriff’s office said Baba was working as the Director of Music Ministry at St. Pius X Church and School in the Cedar Mill community. The church and school were notified of his arrest and have fully cooperated with the investigation.

Jenkins was working as a Director of Child Development Programs for the Club K program in the Tigard area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives are concerned there may be more victims of the six men arrested. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.

