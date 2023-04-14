Victim ID’d in deadly Lents shooting; 17-year-old in custody

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a woman killed in a Lents neighborhood shooting in late March.

PPB said at about 10:15 p.m. March 31, officers responded to a shooting in the 9100 block of Southeast Crystal Springs Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a woman, now identified as 48-year-old Connie Campagna-Martinez, dead.

On April 8, PPB Homicide Detectives, working with the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service, arrested a 17-year-old male suspect in Chiloquin, Oregon, and booked him into Klamath County Juvenile Detention on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

A neighbor spoke with FOX 12 following the shooting, saying a “loud bang” woke her up, and she thought it was a knock on her front door. She got up to check, but no one was there.

Then, she was woken again by the police knocking on her door. She said they asked her if she knew her immediate neighbor.

She did, she said. She said her neighbor was a single mother whose teen son recently misfired a weapon in their home.

“Her son shot a .22 through their bedroom and it went through my wall,” the neighbor said.

No further information is expected at this time.

