Wanted Vancouver man arrested after box truck chase that crossed state lines

A 55-year-old man wanted on multiple charges was arrested following a chase that crossed state lines early Friday morning.
Apr. 14, 2023
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A 55-year-old man wanted on multiple charges was arrested following a chase that crossed state lines early Friday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 1 a.m., deputies were called out to a wanted person, identified as Brett Chauncey, of Vancouver, on a property in rural Battle Ground. The sheriff’s office said Chauncey has been accused of committing domestic violence and entered the alleged victim’s home.

Chauncey left the property in a blue box truck and was later found driving near Northeast Ward Road and Northeast 162nd Avenue. Deputies tried to stop Chauncey but he fled and a pursuit began.

The sheriff’s office said the chase led deputies across the Glenn Jackson Bridge into Portland, then east on Interstate 84. The chase was ended for public safety after Chauncey drove through traffic cones, into an active construction zone, on I-84.

Portland police followed the box truck by air. Officers, along with Multnomah County deputies, used tire deflation devices on the box truck and it eventually crashed near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Columbia Boulevard. Chauncey fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

Brett Chauncey after being taken into custody
Brett Chauncey after being taken into custody(KPTV)

The sheriff’s office said Chauncey was wanted for second-degree assault, domestic violence, and first-degree malicious mischief out of Clark County. He also had multiple outstanding warrants.

He is now facing additional charges for attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.

