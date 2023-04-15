1 teen arrested, 4 detained when caught with stolen car, gun in SE Portland, police say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 14-year-old was arrested and four other teenagers were detained early Friday morning after they were allegedly caught with a stolen car and gun in southeast Portland, according to police.

At about 12:30 a.m., a car owner reported seeing his stolen car driving near Southeast 158th Avenue and Southeast Main Street. The owner also said there had been a gun in their car when it was stolen. Police placed a spike strip at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard, bringing the car to a stop at Southeast 120th Avenue.

Once stopped, police said the five teens were taken into custody without further incident.

The 14-year-old driver was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. The four other teens were released to their parents or guardians, police said.

The gun was found and seized as evidence, while the car was returned to its owner.

