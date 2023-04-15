2 arrested after overnight hit-and-runs in Wash. Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two drivers were arrested after two hit-and-run crashes in Washington County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO said just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a driver tried to avoid a stop by a deputy at Southwest 209th Avenue and Southwest Johnson Street. The driver almost hit a car head-on and then crashed. The driver took off running.

A car crashed after trying to avoid a stop by a Washington County sheriff's deputy early Saturday morning. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies later found and arrested 22-year-old Carlos Ornelas. He is facing the following charges:

Eluding in a car and on foot

Hit-and-run

Reckless driving

Recklessly endangering

Criminal mischief

Five warrants

Deputies said at about 5:30 a.m., another driver crashed and ran from the scene. The driver hit a tree at Southwest 178th Avenue and Southwest Augusta Lane. A passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

A driver was arrested and a passenger was injured in a crash at SW 178th Ave. & SW Augusta Ln. in Washington County. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they found the driver trying to escape in another car. They arrested 24-year-old Michael Angel Diaz Vasquez. He is facing the following charges:

DUII

Felony hit and run causing injury

Criminal mischief

