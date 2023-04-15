2 arrested after overnight hit-and-runs in Wash. Co.

Deputies catch two suspects after they ran from the scene
Two drivers were arrested after two hit-and-runs overnight in Washington County.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two drivers were arrested after two hit-and-run crashes in Washington County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO said just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a driver tried to avoid a stop by a deputy at Southwest 209th Avenue and Southwest Johnson Street. The driver almost hit a car head-on and then crashed. The driver took off running.

Deputies later found and arrested 22-year-old Carlos Ornelas. He is facing the following charges:

  • Eluding in a car and on foot
  • Hit-and-run
  • Reckless driving
  • Recklessly endangering
  • Criminal mischief
  • Five warrants

SEE ALSO: Suspect arrested for deadly Aloha hit-and-run; more victims possible

Deputies said at about 5:30 a.m., another driver crashed and ran from the scene. The driver hit a tree at Southwest 178th Avenue and Southwest Augusta Lane. A passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies said they found the driver trying to escape in another car. They arrested 24-year-old Michael Angel Diaz Vasquez. He is facing the following charges:

  • DUII
  • Felony hit and run causing injury
  • Criminal mischief

