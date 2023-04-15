Cedar Mill community rallies behind Si Señor restaurant owners following fire

CEDAR MILL Ore. (KPTV) - March 16 started out as normal for Si Señor, a restaurant in Cedar Mill, according to owner Erika Villaseñor.

Employees were preparing the food that morning when she received a call from someone working at a nearby business.

“They told me ‘Erika, your restaurant is on fire’,” said Villaseñor. “My husband and I rush over here, we’re driving up this hill and we see the smoke. Immediately my husband thought the whole place burned down. We got inside and three staff members are trying to put the fire out. My husband tells them to get out, that they can’t be inhaling this. It was scary. I’m just so glad nobody was hurt. Everybody was fine and made it out safely, which is the most important part of all of this.”

She said the fire department was there within minutes.

SEE ALSO: Funding approved for 13 additional Portland Fire & Rescue positions

“The fire happened in the hood,” said Villaseñor. “The entire hood just collapsed, just came down. It’s in the center of the kitchen so the cooks just work around the hood area, the grill and all that. It looks pretty bad. Now we are just waiting patiently, sometimes impatiently, as insurance is still doing their job. The investigation is still not over, so we can’t go inside and get any work done until the investigation is done.”

Villaseñor says thankfully the rest of the building wasn’t damaged, and they are optimistic they can reopen again soon.

“We’re hoping that once the insurance gives us the green light, we can get a contractor in there to assess everything and hopefully maybe start opening the bar area,” said Villaseñor. “Maybe get a food truck and we can cook from the food truck and be able to use the bar.”

SEE ALSO: Oregon minimum wage raising July 1

Si Señor has been at this location since 2016; Virginia Bruce, publisher of Cedar Mill News, says the restaurant is popular in the community.

“I love this restaurant,” said Bruce. " I saw the reports pretty early because people were noticing it, posting it to my Facebook group. It was just hard to believe. The more I found out, the more I knew the community would want to help.”

Bruce started a GoFundMe and so far, thousands of dollars have been raised for Si Señor.

Villaseñor says she can’t thank the community enough for the outpouring of support.

“Oh my gosh the community is amazing,” said Villaseñor. “It’s just so overwhelming how much love and support we have. Very, very grateful. From the bottom of our hearts we are so grateful for everyone. For the GoFundMe that Virginia has helped us with. We had some customers the day of the fire and a few days after come by and I could see in their faces that they were also hurting. A lot have been coming here since their kids were babies or teenagers and now they’re in college. That’s how good of a community this is. They have been with us for so long and we are eternally grateful. It’s amazing. We’re so grateful and so eager to get back and open and have them back in here. This is our only source of income for my family so I’m working hard to get this turned around as quickly as possible.”

SEE ALSO: Kotek signs Oregon CHIPS Act into law

Bruce says when Si Señor reopens, she expects the place to be packed.

“Oh they’ll be swamped, they’ll be everywhere,” said Bruce. “I hope she has plenty of cooks ready to serve up the food. Their food, every single dish is wonderful. We miss it. We miss it a lot.”

For now, Villaseñor says some of her employees have found work at other restaurants in the community, as they don’t have a timeline for when the investigation will be finished.

“I do want to mention our staff,” said Villaseñor. “The community knows a lot of them. I’m just so glad to say that a lot of them have found another job. We have friends and family that have other restaurants that have offered to take them in. Some of our staff has told us we are just there temporarily, that ‘as soon as you guys open we’ll come back, this is home’. That means a lot. A lot of them have been with us for so many years. They are like family. I’m glad that a majority of them have found a place to provide for their families.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.