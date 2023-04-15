Clark County considering fencing off most of main government campus

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Clark County is considering putting up a fence around one of its main county government buildings after a rise in theft, vandalism and staff feeling unsafe.

This plan was proposed by the Clark County manager and her team in a recent county council meeting.

The main issue county leaders are concerned about is how open the parking garage for staff parking is, as well as how vulnerable the county’s fleet of vehicles are. Many can be accessed by anyone on Vancouver’s streets.

“We’ve had catalytic converters stolen off some of our fleet vehicles,” said Deputy County Manager Amber Amery. “Some fuel siphoned from out of vehicles, and we have electronic charging stations that have been stolen.”

Emery says county officials have been talking behind closed doors the last few years about finding out how to improve safety for county staff and property. A private security guard contracted by the county told FOX 12 off-camera there is frequent drug use in plain sight by people experiencing homelessness right on the plaza of the Public Service Center.

“Staff cleans up, you know, needles. They clean up trash, biohazards, you know it’s a very tough scene some of the mornings,” said Emery.

Emery says the fence would go around the side and rear perimeter of the Public Service Center, and the parking garage would have gate access, being opened to the public during the day but closed off at night. The Public Service Center plaza would still be open to the public. Emery says the fencing is more about protecting staff who work early or late hours and stopping more damage to county equipment.

Theft and vandalism are also impacting nearby businesses like Heathen Brewing, which recently experienced a major spree of vandalism where most of the front windows and doors were shattered. Owner Sunny Parsons says the county considering this project is surprising.

“It tells me it’s a little worse than I thought it was,” he said. “I thought I was just special here with our events we have. I know of an instance where someone had a machete and he came onto our patio with our guests and one of our servers took a chair and said ‘you need to get out,’ moved him out, -- we called the cops.”

Emery says a fencing project of this size may cost the county about half a million dollars, but that it is a very rough estimate. She feels with the rapid growth of Clark County, it is possibly bringing in big city problems.

“We have urban issues, this is not a rural county anymore.”

