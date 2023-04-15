Former Oregon Secretary of State Bill Bradbury dies
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Longtime Oregon politician Bill Bradbury has passed away at 73.
Bradbury served as Oregon’s Secretary of State from 1999 to 2009. Before that, he held the office of state representative for 14 years.
Bradbury ran for Oregon governor in 2010 but lost to John Kitzhaber.
Current Secretary of State Shemia Fagan tweeted about Bradbury late Friday night. She said, “I will miss his wisdom, mentorship and humor. May he rest in the peace of the lasting legacy he leaves Oregon.”
Governor Tina Kotek also tweeted out condolences. She called Bradbury a true warrior for the environment and a kind man.
Senator Ron Wyden also tweeted that Bradbury battled multiple sclerosis with his trademark relentless optimism and will be hugely missed.
