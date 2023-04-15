Man injured in McMinnville shooting

Image: KPTV File(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Apr. 15, 2023
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in McMinnville early Saturday morning, according to the McMinnville Police Department.

MPD said just before 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Southwest Baker Street. When they arrived, they found a man shot in front of the residence. The man was eventually taken to OHSU and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made or if they have any suspects. They did say they do not believe this is a random act and the investigation is ongoing. Further details would be released at a later date.

Oregon State Police assisted with the response. During the investigation, traffic on Southwest Adams Street was blocked for about 10 hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Daphne Plumeau at (503) 435-5620 or daphne.plumeau@mcminnvilloregon.gov or detective Riley Rediger at (503) 434-3495 or riley.rediger@mcminnvilleoreon.gov and refer to case #23-1292.

