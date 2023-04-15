One last dry day for a while

Cooler temperatures starting Sunday
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:08 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Happy Saturday everyone,

I hope you were able to enjoy the nice weather yesterday and get to enjoy it again today, but it end soon, haha! It will have a very similar day today with temperatures in the low 60s and a mix of clouds and sun. For those who are on the coast, especially the northern part of the region, they will begin to see showers late late late tonight/early tomorrow morning. It will move in quickly and be over the rest of the region by mid-morning. These showers are looking pretty juice through noon, with mountain snow, then it breaks up a bit but stay with us at least through Wednesday.

There is another dip in the jet stream which brings with it, not only the chance for rain, but cooler temperatures as well. It will cool back into the low 50s to start the week and then gradually warm to the mid-50s by Tuesday. At this point it looks like it will be back to the low 60s by Friday next week, but that’s plenty of time to chance, so stay tuned..

