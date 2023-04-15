PPB targets theft from retail stores during mission on Jantzen Beach
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau officers conducted a mission aimed at curtailing retail theft on Friday at Jantzen Beach Shopping Center.
PPB said it worked with businesses and loss prevention employees to find stolen property. Officers found a stolen vehicle filled with stolen items. The mission resulted in finding over $2,000 worth of stolen property. Officers identified and arrested several chronic shoplifters. The people arrested and charges they are facing are listed below:
- Stephen D. Joy, 35, warrant for Attempt to Elude Police on foot and Reckless Driving
- Ronnie L. McDaniel, 50, Theft in the Second Degree (by receiving), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- Timothy Saldavia, 48, Theft in the Second Degree, Warrant for Theft in the Second Degree, Warrant for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Warrant for Failure to Appear
- Ryan Salt, 30, criminal citation for Theft in the Third Degree, citation and release warrant
- Carla Navarrete, 47, criminal citation for Theft in the Third Degree
Police said the retail theft missions will continue for the foreseeable future to deter this activity in north Portland.
