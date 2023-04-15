PPB targets theft from retail stores during mission on Jantzen Beach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau officers conducted a mission aimed at curtailing retail theft on Friday at Jantzen Beach Shopping Center.

PPB said it worked with businesses and loss prevention employees to find stolen property. Officers found a stolen vehicle filled with stolen items. The mission resulted in finding over $2,000 worth of stolen property. Officers identified and arrested several chronic shoplifters. The people arrested and charges they are facing are listed below:

Stephen D. Joy, 35, warrant for Attempt to Elude Police on foot and Reckless Driving

Ronnie L. McDaniel, 50, Theft in the Second Degree (by receiving), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Timothy Saldavia, 48, Theft in the Second Degree, Warrant for Theft in the Second Degree, Warrant for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Warrant for Failure to Appear

Ryan Salt, 30, criminal citation for Theft in the Third Degree, citation and release warrant

Carla Navarrete, 47, criminal citation for Theft in the Third Degree

Police found over $2,000 worth of stolen items and made five arrests during a retail theft mission at Jantzen Beach Shopping Center. (PPB)

Police said the retail theft missions will continue for the foreseeable future to deter this activity in north Portland.

