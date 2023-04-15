PPB targets theft from retail stores during mission on Jantzen Beach

Police found a stolen vehicle filled with stolen items during a retail theft mission at Jantzen...
Police found a stolen vehicle filled with stolen items during a retail theft mission at Jantzen Beach Shopping Center.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:54 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau officers conducted a mission aimed at curtailing retail theft on Friday at Jantzen Beach Shopping Center.

SEE ALSO: 9 arrested in Northeast Portland retail theft sting

PPB said it worked with businesses and loss prevention employees to find stolen property. Officers found a stolen vehicle filled with stolen items. The mission resulted in finding over $2,000 worth of stolen property. Officers identified and arrested several chronic shoplifters. The people arrested and charges they are facing are listed below:

  • Stephen D. Joy, 35, warrant for Attempt to Elude Police on foot and Reckless Driving
  • Ronnie L. McDaniel, 50, Theft in the Second Degree (by receiving), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
  • Timothy Saldavia, 48, Theft in the Second Degree, Warrant for Theft in the Second Degree, Warrant for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Warrant for Failure to Appear
  • Ryan Salt, 30, criminal citation for Theft in the Third Degree, citation and release warrant
  • Carla Navarrete, 47, criminal citation for Theft in the Third Degree
Police found over $2,000 in stolen items during a retail theft mission at Jantzen Beach...
Police found over $2,000 in stolen items during a retail theft mission at Jantzen Beach Shopping Center.(PPB)
Police found over $2,000 worth of stolen items and made five arrests during a retail theft...
Police found over $2,000 worth of stolen items and made five arrests during a retail theft mission at Jantzen Beach Shopping Center.(PPB)

SEE ALSO: Police conduct anti-shoplifting ‘blitz’ in NE Portland

Police said the retail theft missions will continue for the foreseeable future to deter this activity in north Portland.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
Oregon minimum wage raising July 1
Men arrested during child predator sting
2 directors of Washington Co. programs arrested in child predator sting
Wx Blog
No, you aren’t crazy! First half of spring has been unusually cold & wet
Kotek signs Oregon CHIPS Act into law
Kotek signs Oregon CHIPS Act into law
Illya Wilkins and an unnamed child circa 1956.
Missing Oregon woman’s remains identified after more than 40 years

Latest News

Two drivers were arrested after two hit-and-runs overnight in Washington County.
2 arrested after overnight hit-and-runs in Wash. Co.
Former Oregon Secretary of State Bill Bradbury dies
File photo.
Bill Bradbury, Oregon secretary of state for 10 years, passes away at 73
UPDATE: 2 arrested after altercation triggers lockdown at Marrion Elementary