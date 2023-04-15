Rain arrives soon after sunrise Sunday; then a cool & wet weather pattern follows the rest of next week

Today is our 3rd consecutive dry day, but we won’t be seeing a 4th as we enter another 4-5 day stretch of cool/wet weather starting tomorrow.

A weak front is just offshore, sending a few showers onto the northern Oregon coastline this afternoon plus lots of clouds inland. Temperatures will still top our around 60 in the next couple of hours even with the cloud cover. Expect a mild night and mainly dry weather through sunrise Sunday. A strong cold front moves inland during the daytime tomorrow with steady rain and a gusty southerly breeze. We’ll end up about 10 degrees below normal tomorrow. The rain will taper off around 5pm or so and at that time we’ll see some sunbreaks and fewer showers. There IS a slightly chance for a rumble of thunder at some point in the afternoon or evening, but just a small chance.

Portland's Forecast (KPTV)

Monday through Thursday will be quite wet with showers and chilly daytime temperatures. Each day could feature a rumble of thunder or hail shower and more snow will fall in the mountains around us.

Models are in a bit of disagreement about Friday into next weekend, but there’s a reasonable chance we get 1-2 dry days between Friday and Sunday. Temperatures should return to normal as well. There’s no sign of a significant dry spell in the next 10 days.

