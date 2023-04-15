Suspect arrested after driving at high-speeds down Springwater Trail.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a man is in custody after driving down the Springwater Trail at high speeds in a stolen car.

Central Precinct officers first responded at 11:18 a.m. to the 7800 block of Southeast Oaks Park Way. According to PPB, two people were believed to be passed out inside a Kia Soul.

After calling backup, Portland officers began placing spike strips behind the car’s tires. When officers woke up the driver, later identified as Lucas R. Lujan, 23, he attempted to flee, hitting the spike strips and a nearby fence. Lujan then began driving down the nearby Springwater Trail, reaching speeds of 50 miles per hour, PPB reported.

While attempting to stop Lujan, he jumped from the car and ran. A perimeter was set up and Lujan was found by K9 on an embankment of the Willamette River.

Despite entering the water to try and escape, PPB was able to convince Lujan to return to shore where he was arrested.

Lujan told police he had swallowed drugs and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. After being cleared, he was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (2 counts), Felony Attempt to Elude Police by vehicle, Misdemeanor Attempt to Elude Police on foot, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver (property damage).

PPB says no one on the Springwater Trail was injured but they received a report of at least one pedestrian nearly struck.

The 2011 Kia Soul was determined to be an unreported stolen car and returned to its owner.

