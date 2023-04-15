VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’

An emu reportedly got spooked and took police on a 20-mile chase. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An escaped emu in Tennessee led police on a 20-mile chase Wednesday after its owner says it got “spooked” and jumped its 7-foot fence.

Harry McKinney, the emu’s owner, said that nearby logging caused the bird to get frightened.

The animal reportedly ended up running away at speeds of up to 35 mph.

McKinney said he followed police on the chase and used a dog leash as a lasso to capture his bird.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
Oregon minimum wage raising July 1
Men arrested during child predator sting
2 directors of Washington Co. programs arrested in child predator sting
Motorcyclist dead after collision with TriMet bus in NE Portland.
Motorcyclist dead after collision with TriMet bus in NE Portland
Connie Campagna-Martinez.
Victim ID’d in deadly Lents shooting; 17-year-old in custody
Suspect arrested for deadly Aloha hit-and-run; more victims possible.
Suspect arrested for deadly Aloha hit-and-run; more victims possible

Latest News

Former Oregon Secretary of State Bill Bradbury dies
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas
File photo.
Former Oregon Secretary of State Bill Bradbury dies
A 17-year-old died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday.
High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say