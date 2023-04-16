1 dead in single-car crash in northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police said one person died in a single-car crash in northeast Portland on Sunday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash at Northeast 47th Avenue and Northeast Columbia Boulevard. When they arrived, they found one person inside a car dead. The person has not been identified.

The major crash team is investigating. NE Columbia Blvd. is closed from NE 42nd Ave. to NE 47th Ave. during the investigation. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact the traffic investigations unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-98227.

