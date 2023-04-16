1 flown to hospital after rollover crash in Oregon City
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was flown to a hospital after a rollover crash in Oregon City on Sunday afternoon, according to Clackamas Fire.
Clackamas Fire said just after 1 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to an SUV that rolled over on Highway 213 in Oregon City. They carefully removed the person from the SUV. The person was airlifted to a hospital with “significant” injuries.
Clackamas Fire did not report any other injuries.
