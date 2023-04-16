Agencies near Oregon-Idaho border searching for suspect after officer killed

NYSSA, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon police officer was killed near the Idaho border on Saturday night, and multiple agencies are now looking for the suspect, the Malheur County District Attorney said.

According to a news released issued by the district attorney’s office, at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday a Nyssa Police Department reserve officer responded to a suspect damaging property and threatening others near a home. When the suspect left in a vehicle, the officer began a chase around the city. When the vehicle stopped, the officer also did. At this point, the suspect began shooting at the officer. The officer had no time to return fire and was killed. He has been identified as 43-year-old Joseph Johnson.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Rene Castro of Nyssa. He left the scene immediately. Malheur County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oregon State Police began to setup a perimeter and look for witnesses.

Authorities in Oregon and Idaho are searching for a suspect in the death of a police officer in Nyssa, Ore., on Saturday night. (Malheur County District Attorney's Office)

OSP is leading the investigation. Almost every agency in the area, which spans Idaho and Oregon, is assisting in searching for the suspect. Oregon agencies all the way to La Grande are actively searching. Federal agencies are also involved.

If anyone has any information on Castro, you’re asked to call Malheur County dispatch at (541) 473-5125.

In the news release, the district attorney’s office said, “The appreciation, love, and concern of all citizens of Malheur County go out to the family of Officer Johnson.” Donations are being accepted for his family through the Fallen Badge Foundation.

