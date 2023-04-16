Agencies near Oregon-Idaho border searching for suspect after officer killed

Authorities in Oregon and Idaho are looking for a suspect in the death of a police officer in...
Authorities in Oregon and Idaho are looking for a suspect in the death of a police officer in Nyssa, Ore., on Saturday night.(Malheur County District Attorney's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:04 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NYSSA, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon police officer was killed near the Idaho border on Saturday night, and multiple agencies are now looking for the suspect, the Malheur County District Attorney said.

According to a news released issued by the district attorney’s office, at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday a Nyssa Police Department reserve officer responded to a suspect damaging property and threatening others near a home. When the suspect left in a vehicle, the officer began a chase around the city. When the vehicle stopped, the officer also did. At this point, the suspect began shooting at the officer. The officer had no time to return fire and was killed. He has been identified as 43-year-old Joseph Johnson.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Rene Castro of Nyssa. He left the scene immediately. Malheur County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oregon State Police began to setup a perimeter and look for witnesses.

Authorities in Oregon and Idaho are searching for a suspect in the death of a police officer in...
Authorities in Oregon and Idaho are searching for a suspect in the death of a police officer in Nyssa, Ore., on Saturday night.(Malheur County District Attorney's Office)

SEE ALSO: Woman dies in shooting in SE Portland

OSP is leading the investigation. Almost every agency in the area, which spans Idaho and Oregon, is assisting in searching for the suspect. Oregon agencies all the way to La Grande are actively searching. Federal agencies are also involved.

If anyone has any information on Castro, you’re asked to call Malheur County dispatch at (541) 473-5125.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested for murder of mother in Albany

In the news release, the district attorney’s office said, “The appreciation, love, and concern of all citizens of Malheur County go out to the family of Officer Johnson.” Donations are being accepted for his family through the Fallen Badge Foundation.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
Oregon minimum wage raising July 1
Motorcyclist dead after collision with TriMet bus in NE Portland.
Motorcyclist dead after collision with TriMet bus in NE Portland
Men arrested during child predator sting
2 directors of Washington Co. programs arrested in child predator sting
Two drivers were arrested after two hit-and-runs overnight in Washington County.
2 arrested after overnight hit-and-runs in Wash. Co.
Body found inside burned vehicle in Lewis County
Body found inside burned vehicle in Lewis County

Latest News

KPTV file image
Man arrested for murder of mother in Albany
Woman dies in shooting in SE Portland
Police found a woman dead when responding to a shooting in the Reed neighborhood Saturday night.
Woman dies in shooting in SE Portland
Stolen car, $2,000 items recovered in retail theft ‘mission’ at Jantzen Beach, PPB says