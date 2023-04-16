Boat used as house sinks at dock in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Emergency crews were called to help stop a boat from sinking at a dock near downtown Portland on Saturday afternoon.

The 45-foot-long boat had been sinking all day and was nearly underwater when a FOX 12 crew arrived at the Riverplace Marina. Ropes holding the boat to the dock were the only reason the it hadn’t gone completely under.

SEE ALSO: Stolen car, $2,000 items recovered in retail theft ‘mission’ at Jantzen Beach, PPB says

Portland Fire & Rescue working with Multnomah County River Patrol worked to secure the boat.

The river patrol said this happens often and when it does, they work with a diver to place floats under the sinking boat to raise it back to the surface. A diver would be out later in the day, they said.

SEE ALSO: Man wanted in Calif. found hiding under canoe in Bend park, police say

According to authorities, the boat is owned by a homeless person who uses it as their primary shelter, but is currently in the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.