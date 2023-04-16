Boat used as house sinks at dock in downtown Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:17 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Emergency crews were called to help stop a boat from sinking at a dock near downtown Portland on Saturday afternoon.

The 45-foot-long boat had been sinking all day and was nearly underwater when a FOX 12 crew arrived at the Riverplace Marina. Ropes holding the boat to the dock were the only reason the it hadn’t gone completely under.

SEE ALSO: Stolen car, $2,000 items recovered in retail theft ‘mission’ at Jantzen Beach, PPB says

Portland Fire & Rescue working with Multnomah County River Patrol worked to secure the boat.

The river patrol said this happens often and when it does, they work with a diver to place floats under the sinking boat to raise it back to the surface. A diver would be out later in the day, they said.

SEE ALSO: Man wanted in Calif. found hiding under canoe in Bend park, police say

According to authorities, the boat is owned by a homeless person who uses it as their primary shelter, but is currently in the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
Oregon minimum wage raising July 1
Men arrested during child predator sting
2 directors of Washington Co. programs arrested in child predator sting
Illya Wilkins and an unnamed child circa 1956.
Missing Oregon woman’s remains identified after more than 40 years
Motorcyclist dead after collision with TriMet bus in NE Portland.
Motorcyclist dead after collision with TriMet bus in NE Portland
Kotek signs Oregon CHIPS Act into law
Kotek signs Oregon CHIPS Act into law

Latest News

Stolen car, $2,000 items recovered in retail theft ‘mission’ at Jantzen Beach, PPB says
‘Stop the Violence’ rally at Jefferson High small, but organizers hope to grow
‘Stop the Violence’ rally at Jefferson High small, but organizers hope to grow
‘Stop the Violence’ rally at Jefferson High small, but organizers hope to grow
Community plaza opens with splash pad, swings, food carts in Tigard
Community plaza opens with splash pad, swings, food carts in Tigard
Community plaza opens with splash pad, swings, food carts in Tigard