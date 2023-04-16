Community plaza opens with splash pad, swings, food carts in Tigard

By Drew Marine
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - The Universal Plaza opened Saturday in Tigard, complete with a splash pad and food carts.

It’s been years in the making, and dozens upon dozens of people brought their families to celebrate the grand opening.

The community space on Southwest Burnham Street has something for everyone - big porch swings for the kids, year-round food carts featuring tortas and charcuterie boards and the most requested amenity: Tigard’s first splash pad.

Soon, this space will host community events and Tigard’s farmer’s market, where you can buy beautiful bouquets or treats for your furry friends.

