Cool and wet pattern continues into second half of April; plenty of rain next few days

Are you finally looking forward to warm sunshine this week after a wet first half of April? If so, you might want to stop reading now…

A cold front moved inland today with steady rain, then off/on showers through the afternoon. Those showers will taper off a bit tonight, but then many more waves of rain move inland over the next week. We don’t have a completely dry day in the 7 Day Forecast. That said, I expect a few hours dry Monday morning, then another cold front arrives in the late morning hours with a few hours of stead rain. That rain will be followed by frequent afternoon showers mixed with sunbreaks. There’s enough instability in the atmosphere that any one spot could see hail or thunder, but many of us will just stick with regular rain showers. This all adds up to a wet Monday AFTER 10am or so. Temperatures remain about 10 degrees below normal through the next 4 days.

Frequent showers are likely Tuesday and Wednesday, then a warm front Thursday brings a gloomy day with steadier light rain. This much rain will likely be a problem for afternoon/evening sports practices and games. It’s one of those springs!

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

IF we were to get some dry weather, it’s most likely Friday, but I think we’ll still have at least some rain that day. It does appear the rain will be a bit “warmer” Friday through the weekend with high temperatures up around 60…much closer to normal.

There’s no sign of flooding rain OR a warm/dry spell over the next week.

