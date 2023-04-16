Dry streak is over, rain for days

Happy Sunday everyone,

Well it was a nice three day dry run, but it’s time to say goodbye for a bit. Rain is being detected this morning starting in the NW corner of the state around Astoria. It should be all across the region within a few hours. We’re looking at a little more than a ¼” by tomorrow morning with more on the way this week. In fact, we’re not seeing our next possible dry day right now until Friday and even then, it’s looking like showers return already be Saturday.

Temperatures today take a quick drop to around 10 degrees below average in the low 50s. Right now it looks like we stay in the low 50s all week until Friday when we start to see a ridge building over the PACNW which would bring us back to average in the low 60s. Overnight temperatures will be in the high 30s all week, at least 5 degrees below average, then warm back into the mid-40s Thursday night, which is right where we should be this time of year.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.