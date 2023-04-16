Man arrested for murder of mother in Albany

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died Saturday night in Albany, and her son has been arrested for murder, police said.

The Albany Police Department said just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, it received a 911 call from the 1500 block of Del Rio Avenue Southeast. The call was an open line and a disturbance was heard. When officers responded, they found a man in the street near the home. He has been identified as 45-year-old Michael Flitcroft.

When officers entered the home, they found 67-year-old Suzanne Smith dead. Smith is Flitcroft’s mother. Police also found Smith’s husband injured.

Flitcroft was arrested for multiple charges, including second-degree murder and fourth-degree assault.

The investigation is continuing. Police are asking for the public’s help for information on Flitcroft’s whereabouts from Thursday until Saturday night. If you have information, you’re asked to call the detective line (541) 917-7686.

