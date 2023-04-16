Man wanted in Calif. found hiding under canoe in Bend park, police say

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A man wanted in California for “firearms-related offenses” was arrested in Bend on Saturday after running and hiding from local police, according to the Bend Police Department.

Shortly before noon, police said they “contacted” Christopher L. Ruddy in Drake Park after they learned he had felony warrants from California. They did not give any further details on how he was identified.

Police said Ruddy ran away through the park and then, reaching the bank of Mirror Pond, he swam across the river.

With the help of a dog to search, police said they found Ruddy hiding under a canoe around 12:30 p.m.

Again, he ran from the officers and jumped off an “elevated” rock ledge, police said. But this time, he was caught by the police dog and officers.

Ruddy was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, then lodged at the Deschutes County Jail, where he faces additional charges that include giving false Information to police, escape, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing and littering near a waterway.

